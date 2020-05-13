Cocktails to couch Gin Lane

Cocktails will be served in glass bottles for easy transportation, with personalised swing tags straight from your favourite bar. You can order for a Zoom cheers with a mate, or even ship to friends or family as a birthday surprise.

Simon Durrant, Managing Director of Campari Australia and Campari New Zealand, said: “Since we asked venues to register interest more than 100 bars and venues have joined and this number continues to grow, which just shows how incredibly determined our industry is.

“Our hope now is that Shaken Not Broken will further encourage Aussies to support the hospitality industry through these difficult times, so that once we emerge on the other side, our neighbourhood venues and their staff will still be there,” said Simon.

Some of the bars participating around the country include:

Sydney

Maybe Sammy

Lil Darlin

The Unicorn

Melbourne

Chin Chin

Lily Blacks

Loch & Key

Brisbane

Death and Taxes

Cobbler

Canvas

Head over to Shaken Not Broken to find your nearest bar.