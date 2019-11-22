When is the Kmart Black Friday sale?

The Kmart Black Friday sale runs from Friday November 29 to Monday December 1 online and in store.

What are the exclusive Kmart Black Friday sale products?

As a sneak preview into the range, Kmart Australia has announced its top 10 Black Friday products.

Kmart egg chair, RRP $179

Kmart portable gas barbecue, RRP $99

Kmart inflatable 9-foot stand-up paddle board set, RRP $249

Kmart E-VOLT electric bike, RRP $499

Russell Hobbs Cambridge breakfast pack, RRP $49

Logitech gaming headset G231, RRP $59

Kmart 1000 thread-count queen bed cotton rich sheet set, RRP $29

Googly whirlee, RRP $9

Hot Wheels track builder total turbo take over play set, RRP $39

Black & Decker 17V cordless drill, $49

”Black Friday is an opportunity for Kmart to deliver more everyday items at the lowest prices for our customer. We know Black Friday is a key retail event of the year and we are proud to pass on these incredible savings to our customers, “ said Callum Smith, Kmart s General Merchandise General Manager.

“The products within our Black Friday range will be hot property and once they are gone, they’re gone! We encourage our amazing community to get in store quick or shop online to not miss out. You won’t find these products anywhere else!”

