Though Aldi is renowned for its bargain prices, it's about to get even better with up to 50 per cent off tech items, including a smart TV, espresso machine and sound bar.

"Whether you’re planning a camping trip or just to camp out in your lounge room catching up on the latest movie releases, you’re sure to find a bargain at Aldi with our early Black Friday sales, on Wednesday 25 November," said Nicole Higgins, Aldi shopping expert.

Here are our top picks.

De’Longhi Espresso Machine, $99.99

This must-have machine makes the ultimate morning espresso and it comes with a cappuccino function and accessories.

De’Longhi Argento Kettle, $59.99

This 1.7L Argento stainless kettle includes a removable washable scale filter. Also available in black or mustard.

De’Longhi Toaster, $79.99

This 4-slice toaster has a ‘browning control’ and is also available in white or mustard.

WAECO Portable Fridge Freezer, $599

This esky has 48L capacity, internal light, and heavily insulated walls to last you through the day and into the night.

Nokia C3 Unlocked Smartphone 16GG, $129

Pick up this blue Android 10 smartphone for an affordable price!

Bauhn 65” UHD Smart TV, $599

Save your money with this 65” Ultra HD TV. It features an easy-to-use live TV record functionality and easy access to all your favourite streaming platforms.

Gaming chair, $149

This impressive gaming chair features 360 degrees swivel, adjustable height with gas lift, adjustable tilt and recline functions and adjustable height arm rests.

Philips soundbar with Bluetooth, $99.99

This soundbar links up with multiple devices and is great for Christmas carols or the ultimate at-home cinema experience.

Party Speaker with Bluetooth, $199

This bluetooth speaker has two subwoofers, two treble and two mid range speakers! Talk about impressive.

Browse the full range here.

