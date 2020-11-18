Though Aldi is renowned for its bargain prices, it's about to get even better with up to 50 per cent off tech items, including a smart TV, espresso machine and sound bar.
"Whether you’re planning a camping trip or just to camp out in your lounge room catching up on the latest movie releases, you’re sure to find a bargain at Aldi with our early Black Friday sales, on Wednesday 25 November," said Nicole Higgins, Aldi shopping expert.
Here are our top picks.
De’Longhi Espresso Machine, $99.99
This must-have machine makes the ultimate morning espresso and it comes with a cappuccino function and accessories.
De’Longhi Argento Kettle, $59.99
De’Longhi Toaster, $79.99
WAECO Portable Fridge Freezer, $599
Nokia C3 Unlocked Smartphone 16GG, $129
Bauhn 65” UHD Smart TV, $599
Gaming chair, $149
Philips soundbar with Bluetooth, $99.99
Party Speaker with Bluetooth, $199
Browse the full range here.
