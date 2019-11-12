Ikea is the go-to furniture and homewares store for many Australians. It’s an affordable one-stop-shop that can furnish a bathroom just as quickly as a bedroom.

There’s not much that could make the Swedish flat-pack giant any better, except maybe a massive sale.

Ikea has slashed the prices of its best-selling products by up to 60% off. There are discounts on flat-packs, furniture, cookware and kitchen appliances.

The sale coincides with tonight’s Click Frenzy Go Wild sale which goes live at 7pm.