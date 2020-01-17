Kmart mum Chloe Terzic made a Monster High-themed rainbow cake for her daughter’s birthday in the family-sized pie maker, causing a stir on social media.

Chloe's amazing creation Chloe Terzic

Chloe told Better Homes and Gardens that she used two Woolworths Vanilla Cake mixes ($1.85 each) to make the multi-layered cake, following the instructions on the packet.

She then used one measuring cup to separate the cake mix into six bowls, before adding food colour gel to each individual bowl.

Chloe's daughter mix the colours Chloe Terzic

She used spray oil in the pie maker before cooking each layer for five minutes, then allowing all six layers to cool.

This took 5 minutes to cook Chloe Terzic

Once cool, she stacked the cakes, spreading icing between each layer. She then used the icing to cover the cake in a crumb coat, before applying a layer of ready to roll fondant .

All stacked up Chloe Terzic

Finally, Chloe used fondant and food colour gel to create the Monsters High decoration on top.

All done! Chloe Terzic

Chloe’s creation was popular on the Kmart Pie Maker Facebook group, which now has over 100,00 members.

"You are very clever. What a great cake!" said one.

Added another: "That is simply amazing!! Well done! Daughter must have been stoked!"

Said a third: "I’m definitely going to buy one of these and cook this rainbow cake for sure!"

