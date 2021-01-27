This adorable 9-piece air fryer set comes complete with a see-through tray with plastic chips and nuggets.

The battery-powered air fryer has an LCD timer function and lights to give it a realistic look. It also comes with five settings to choose between, and makes cooking sounds so the kids can get the full experience.

Kmart

Kmart fans have taken to Facebook to share their responses to the genius toy, with most people agreeing ‘it’s the cutest thing they’ve ever seen.’

The toy is best suited for kids ages three and up, so head in stores or online and get in quick before they sell-out!

In the meantime start prepping some air fryer recipes you can cook together as a family, like these air fryer S’mores or this steak Diane.

