Kmart has announced it will permanently slash the prices on over 500 items across homewares, apparel and toys. The long list will include some of Kmart’s top-rated products, with some items reaching up to 50 per cent off.

"Prices on our everyday items are at the lowest they have ever been because we know that every cent matters for families - especially with the surrounding uncertainty of this pandemic. The team has been working incredibly hard to keep delivering on this promise whilst elevating our quality and designs - we hope our customers are as excited by the offering as we are!" said John Gaultier, Kmart's Retail Director of Australia and New Zealand.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in some cosy homewares or even starting your Christmas shopping early, take this as your sign!

Here are our top 10 picks from the list.

One of Kmart's most popular items, this mini pie maker has over 700 five-star reviews. Home cooks have also figured out ways to master sweet treats like snow cakes and vanilla slice by using the affordable appliance.

This smart kettle connects to your phone so you can turn it on from anywhere at home, including your bed. Get used to the snooze button.

You don't need a walk-in wardrobe to keep your clothes and shoes in order when this garment rack will do the trick.

Whip up some sausage rolls for the kids with this hands-off appliance or get creative and try your hand at this simple chocolate eclair recipe that went viral on social media.

Nothing gets the kids outside like having their own cubby house to play in. If you've got any paint, decorations and old furniture from your kids' rooms lying around, why not give it a fun DIY makeover too.

Does your kid love unicorns and all things magical? These bright, cushioned headphones will make a great addition to their collection and are sure to get lots of use.

Memory foam mattresses, pillows and couches have become the trendiest and comfiest material of late, so it's only fair that our pets get to be just as cosy.

With most of us rushing through our morning routines, breakfast can fall to the bottom of the priority list. This handy two-in-one appliance will save time and make breakfast a whole lot easier.

Prepare all your comfort food favourites this winter in Kmart's large non-stick saucepan. From casseroles to soups and stews to all the best one-pot-wonders.

Whether it's for a night of entertaining or a picnic in the park, no social event is complete without a bluetooth speaker. They make great gifts too!