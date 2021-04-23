When mum, Jackie Hagart, found Kmart’s Cotton Aruba Throw, she was blown away by the quality of the item, claiming it to be "the best $25 she’d spent in a long time." She swiftly shared it to the Kmart Inspired Homes Facebook group and has received over 1,500 responses since.

“Run, don’t walk to pick up the new Kmart tassel throw! Only $25 and it’s huge and quite lovely,” Hagart wrote on the post.

Jackie Hagart

Kmart has long been the go-to shop for on-trend homewares at an affordable price, and this soft tassel throw is well-worth the attention it’s receiving. Made with cotton materials and decorated with a chunky tassel trim, this white throw has received a handful of 5-star reviews.

A simple throw draped over the bed or sofa can make any room look cosier, but if you're after something more heavy-duty then a weighted blanket might be for you. Luckily, Kmart has its own affordable version.

Instagram / @ inspireddecorbytatiana

Whether it's a weighted blanket, electric blanket or this bargain throw from Kmart that makes for your perfect couch companion, you'll need something cosy to nestle into as we head into the cooler months.