Jules and Guy Sebastian purchased a block of land in Maroubra in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, and after giving the existing pool a facelift, the couple built a beautiful home that is contemporary, minimal and architecturally stunning.

The home is full of natural light which bounces of white interiors, while black steel design features and grey concrete bring an industrial edge to this sophisticated space. Want to take a closer look? Check out the pictures below, and read what Guy has to say about his favorite spaces in the home.

The music room

“As some of you know, Jules and I have become quite obsessed with architecture and interior styling. We worked with the incredible architect Joe Snell Design to create something bold and unique. It was built by Profile Property Group.”



“We seriously love waking up every day and are still in awe of what Joe has created for our family.”



“This first one is my fav place in the home - where I sit and write most of my music,” writes Guy. “The house is all about privacy from the front, but an enormous amount of natural light from the back. We made it clear from the start that we wanted loads of concrete and black steel - toughness in the architecture which is softened by the styling and landscaping.”



“These huge windows and doors are such a statement,”

The dining room

A quick shot of Jules setting up a gorgeous Christmas table in the dining room, with flowers by If The Florist, Maroubra Beach, NSW.

En-suite and staircase

Jules shared a gallery on Instagram that provides a sneak peek into the dining room, living room, bathroom and a great shot of the architecturally stunning staircase.

The en-suite

“Our master en-suite is all about terrazzo baby!” wrote Guy Sebastian on Instagram.



“I love the black and gold theme and we went with green terrazzo in the shower. Jules took a while to come around to the green, but now we both love it.”

Bathroom and steam room

“How good is this pedestal basin and floor mounted mixer? It’s kinda hard to see in photos these intricately geometric tiles that still manage to look minimal. Di Lorenzo Tiles were so good to deal with! And swipe across for the awesome pink flamingo tiles we put in one of my favourite rooms - the steam room.”

Alfresco area

“One of the best architectural features from Joe Snell Designs of our house is how the living areas all open up and become one mega indoor/outdoor entertaining space,” says Guy. ”Now we just need to make some friends to invite over!”

The pool

Jules wrote on Instagram that when they bought the land to build the property, the pool was already there. Instead of removing it, the pair decided to re-tile, add a pergola and barbecue area, and decking by Millboard Decking – which is neither wood nor plastic, and prevents slipping.

Where to buy:

The architect is Joe Snell, who has a firm in both Queensland and Sydney, and the residence was built by Profile Property Group, a firm which specializes in high-end projects. The windows are from Architectural Window Systems Australia and Viridian Glass Australia. The tiles featured in the Sebastian’s home are from Di Lorenzo Tiles. The couple employed the services of James Hardie Australia and Millboard Decking to create the outdoor space.

