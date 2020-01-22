The photo features her SAG award perched on the edge of an expansive carrara marble bath tub. Rather than opting for a traditional bath, Jen has chosen a modern angular tub combined with vintage brass tapware.

The bathroom itself is open-air, looking out on to a lush courtyard featuring a rockery and sculpture.

Famous friends rushed to comment on the post.

Courtney Cox said, “So proud of you! And you’re gorgeous.”

Mindy Kaling added, “How can you be so pretty sitting like this.”

“The most deserving! Also... that bath,” chimed in photographer CC Meyer.

You might also like:

Inside the home renovation of Guy and Jules Sebastian

See inside Cate Blanchett's secret hideaway on the Hawkesbury

Joh Griggs catches up wth Guy Sebastian