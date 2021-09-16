Brigid Arnott

What is Japandi style?

Simplistic, minimalist and elegant, this emerging interiors trend favours clean lines and good design - it's really a fusion of form and function. Japandi borrows ideas from traditional Japanese design and blends them with the rustic, casual look of Scandi style.

If you're a fan of eclectic, retro, earthy textures but still with a "top end" and more defined feel, this is the trend for you. Often you will find darker toned timbers that also have light oak accents paired with muted, pastel highlights with minimal accessorising to not overcrowd the space.

Maree Homer

How to nail the style

Already have your hand up for this pared-back trend? The good news is, it's easy to achieve this look in your space.

The first - and possibly most important - tip is to eliminate clutter. This is an element of both Scandi and Japanese design, so it's no surprise that untidy spaces are a big no-no when it comes to Japandi style.

The next step is to refine your palette. While Japandi interiors welcome monochrome, you will often find small hints of soft pinks, toned down blues, cool greys, deep emeralds and navy tones. Hint: offset these hues with lots of white space!

You'll also want to make sure you're introducing lots of texture in monochromes and pastels - think blond and black timbers, cushions, rugs and throws. Don't be afraid to use indoor plants to bring the outdoors in, especially where there's a lack of natural light.

Finally, just like its Scandi and Japanese roots, Japandi is all about investing wisely and honouring craftsmanship. Make considered purchases and think about where you can save and where you can afford to splurge on good design.