Clad your kitchen island with lining boards that look like traditional V-groove panels, install skirting, then create a footrest from dowel and brackets. Easy!

Choose a white benchtop and sink for a seamless island, and backless bar stools for subtle seating. Bespoke hanging shelves offer storage and display.

Utilise the wasted space above wall cabinets with bespoke wine rack, built from a laminated timber panel and dowels. It's a drill, glue and screw job!

And swap your cabinet handles for Tasmanian oak, cut to length, sanded and varnished. So easy!

Get the project sheet

Streamline your space to make it more functional and visually appealing. Open and uncluttered is the aim, so remove wall cabinets that crowd work and cooking areas and go for a floating shelf instead.

A new tiled splashback is an effective and budget-friendly way to bring the space bang up to date and is easy to DIY.

