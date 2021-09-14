Neutral paint shades you should try
- Rice Crop – Dulux
- Stow White – Dulux
- Driftwood – Wattyl
- Vitesse – Wattyl
- New Penny – Dulux
- Hog Bristle Half – Dulux
- Dhimba – Wattyl
- Signal Station – Wattyl
Nature-inspired
Tones we see within our environment are set to make themselves known indoors. These nature-inspired hues instill nostalgia for our outdoor surrounds, with a definite Australian tilt; gentle, earthy neutrals meet more raw and rugged tones of clay, rich forest green, and moss. It asks us to move away from beige and boring, inviting us to celebrate colours that are pared-back and gentle.
"Green-infused colours, textured walls, timber and stone elements, lots of planting and nourishing daylight, all combine to embrace the innate need to bathe in nature," says Cafaro.
Nature-inspired paint shades you should try
- Shelter Cove – Wattyl
- Olive Grove – Porter's Paints
- Colourbond Mangrove – Wattyl
- Natural Flora – Dulux
- New Penny – Dulux
- Highlands Grey – Porter's Paints
- Ōpononi Double – Dulux
- Beach Life – Wattyl
- Billy the Kid – Wattyl
- Red Ochre – Porter's Paints
- Hailstorm – Porter's Paints
- Parched Peat – Wattyl
Rich and luxe
We are collectively embracing life after 2020 and 2021; things that were once mundane and unspectacular have suddenly sparked inspiration and a renewed sense of adventure and wonder. These are reflected in our interiors with bold contrasts in a celebration of resilience, passion, expression, diversity and strength.
"Interiors are layered, expressive and unapologetically individual, with decadent fabrics such as velvet, silk and natural leather, paired with one-off vintage finds, such as a quirky 1960s lamp or an authentic 1940s mirror," says Lucena-Orr.
Rich and luxe paint shades you should try
- Dragon's Eye – Porter's Paints
- Lavish Tan – Wattyl
- Excalibur – Wattyl
- Red Terra – Dulux
- Tumeric – Porter's Paints
- Deep Leather – Dulux
- Sundance – Porter's Paints
- Benang – Dulux
- Murray Red – Dulux
- Gold Vintage – Dulux
A pop of colour
As 2021 draws to a close, there's an undeniable sense of celebration, excitement and reawakening in the air – and it's set to be reflected in our interiors. We are ready to welcome fun and playfulness back into our lives as we view the world with a sense of child-like wonder, as if for the very first time. We yearn for days when things were simpler and less serious, and as such we see bright and lively colours coming together in unexpected ways.
"Colours are playful, summery and 80s-inspired – think cornflower blue, lilac, lemon, green quartz and rose gold. Together, they create a dreamy and sentimental feeling that evokes memories of carefree days and helps us imagine possibilities going forward," says Lucena-Orr.
Bright and colourful paint shades you should try
- Rock Salt – Porter's Paints
- Pinkham – Dulux
- Pax – Dulux
- Yellow Sun – Wattyl
- Osiris – Wattyl
- Rousillon – Porter's Paints
- Edvard – Dulux
- Harmonious – Dulux
- Lavender Splash – Wattyl
- Sandpaper – Dulux
- Pink Papaya – Dulux
- Sassy – Dulux
You might also like
Best Haymes paint tones: new interior colours to watch