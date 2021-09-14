Every year around September we wait in anticipation for the following year's colour trends to be announced by Australian paint experts. And so, as spring breezes through and into our homes, the time has come!

If you've been 'umm'ing and 'ahh'ing about undertaking an interior makeover, nothing does the job like a fresh lick of paint – and now is the time. Dulux, Wattyl and Porter's Paints have just released their 2022 colour forecasts for you to feast your eyes upon; and believe us when we say, they're sure to please no matter what your style or taste. Gone are the days of bland black and white, it's time to welcome back colour and texture.

Despite the varied tones and hues, one thing remains in common within these palettes: they are derived from our want for new freedoms and change, and our determination to be bold and expressive as we embrace a 'new normal'. "The desire to create beautiful spaces gets stronger as the world gets more unpredictable – colours can calm and soothe us, just as colours can make us restless or uncomfortable," says Melanie Stevenson, Brand Manager at Porter's Paints.

So, without further ado, here are the colours that will be gracing our walls, doors, furniture and homewares in 2022 – according to experts.

Neutral shades

As seems to be the overall theme for the year, interior palettes are grounded in a desire for simplicity, warmth and calm. Because of this, we are seeing hard, cold greys and neutrals left behind, in favour of soft neutrals.

"Having spent so much time on our devices, we yearn for tactile experiences and a connection with our loved ones as well as nature, seeking out natural fibres and materials, such as raw timber, unstructured linen and textured stone," says Andrea Lucena-Orr, Dulux Colour and Communication Manager.

The sentiment is echoed by Marylou Cafaro, Colour and Design Expert at Wattyl: "Serene colours and subtle tactile surfaces, influenced by nature, invite us to slow down, pare back and live in the moment."