Haymes Paint vs Dulux

First things first, the age old debate: Haymes or Dulux? The truth is, both are fabulous for their own reasons. Dulux is internationally recognised and has been around for an incredible 89 years (and counting!). Because of this, Dulux's range is very extensive – there's truly a paint for every application and project. Haymes Paint, on the other hand, is an Australian-owned brand, offering a more artisan selection. As a brand, Haymes is known for delivering smooth quality finish, easy application and value for money.

The most popular Haymes Paint colours

Unsurprisingly, the most popular choices when it comes to Haymes Paint tend to be neutrals. Whites (Minimalist, Polar Bear and Nearly White), and cool-tone greys (Element and Balance) take the cake, and it's not hard to see why: they make a fabulous base from which to build interior colour schemes.

Interior colour scheme trends

Finally, the exciting part. What's trending for the new spring/summer season as we head toward 2022? According to Haymes Paint Colour and Concept Manager, Wendy Rennie, the way we approach our interiors will be guided by the want to create a sense of calm and wellbeing. “[We were] influenced by Australia’s slow rekindling after what has been an unimaginable time," she says of their new colour trend library. "We wanted to use colours to inspire our customers to create a space that is uniquely theirs and embrace the new way we live and grow in our homes.”

Which paint colours to choose if you're experimenting with colour

If you're ready to take on some colour, the experts at Haymes are predicting that we will see a "playful vibrancy and fresh optimism" begin to enter interior spaces. "Powdered blue, shades of sunset pinks, aqua greens, and mustard yellows will bring a sense of fun and lively energy." Have some fun and get experimental with shades like Contrast, Sunset Pink, Bloom, Remote and Faded Blue.

Blues, cool greys and greens are really having their moment, and will continue to as we enter the new year. So for a more toned-down colour selection, shades like Gumleaf Green, Remote Green, Campfire and Paradise Pool will allow you to play with colour without going too bright.

Which paint colours to choose if you prefer neutral

If pared-back neutrals are your best friend, your job is fairly easy! Choose a base layer of Haymes Fuzzy, Cockatoo, Clay, Powdered White or Blended and build colour with warm tones. For a particularly nostalgic Australian palette, opt for shades Bushland, Beaten Track and Dusted Tan.

You might also like

The most popular paint colours in Australia right now

Know your painting lingo