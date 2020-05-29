Tabitha Lage, Interior Designer for Ikea Australia says, “As we spend more time at home, we see more of how our pets live their lives in our homes. It’s only natural that we have a desire to create spaces within our homes that allow our pets to express themselves and have their own space.

Here, 4 clever pet hacks using Ikea products:

1. Cat's play system

Ikea

Forget about heading to the pet store for an unattractive climbing tower for your cat – make a creative playground yourself using the Kallux unit. It will make a style statement in your living room and blend in with your own furniture and décor. Combine your cat’s play system with baskets and hooks to store all of your cats's accessories and toys.

What you’ll need:

2. Foldaway dog bed

Ikea

Ikea

If you’re short on space – or you just want to have your dog sleep closer to you at night – create a sleeping area within the Mandal bed’s storage drawer. Best of all, you can simply hide it away during the day or when you’re expecting guests.

What you’ll need:

3. Miniature cat bed

Love the idea of your cat having its own miniature bed? Use Ikea’s Duktig toy doll’s bed to create a tiny and traditional sleeping spot for your fur babies. Check out this cute set-up by Instagram user Veggiedayz.

What you’ll need:

4. Hidden cat litter tray

Ikea

Ikea

Don’t love the idea of having your cat’s litter tray on display at home? No problem. Simply insert a cat flap into the side of a laundry cabinet so your cat can do their business in an enclosed environment keeping the smell to a minimum and the space clean! Install a rail to store your litter accessories and store extra litter in a tall container for easy clean up and replacement.

What you’ll need:

You might also like:

How to tell if your cat likes you

These are the most popular name for pets

Get pet hair out of your carpet quickly and easily