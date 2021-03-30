IKEA’s latest collection also signals the brand’s continued commitment to creating long-lasting, sustainable products made from ethically sourced and, where possible, natural materials.
Top picks from IKEA’s new collection
BORGEBY coffee table in birch veneer, $149
This small but mighty coffee table is perfect for compact living rooms. Not only does it feature a space-saving circular shape, but the base doubles as storage for everything from remotes to reading material.
TVINGSTRUP reversible flat-woven rug, $149
You can’t go past IKEA if you’re on the search for an affordable, hand-woven rug. At just $149, this 100% wool rug will add a hint of colour to your home without overtaking the entire room. It’s also reversible, which means this piece will last you for many years to come.
PADRAG vase, $2
Introduce the fluted glass trend into your home without forking out a small fortune. The PADRAG vase is simple enough to let a flower arrangement shine, yet eye-catching enough that all of your friends will be wondering where you got it. At less than $5, this timeless vase is a no-brainer.
FJALLMOTT picnic blanket, $29
Take your picnic game to the next level, with this plush, portable blanket made from recycled polyester. It features a waterproof backing and an adjustable strap so you can roll it up, grab it, and go.
SPORTSLIG, duvet cover and pillowcase in various patterns, $29.99
The SPORTSLIG bedding collection is inspired by beloved sports like cycling, soccer and sprinting. Give your kids the room refresh they’ve been begging for with affordable yet stylish bedding in a print that echoes their interests. Each piece is made from 100% percale-woven fabric that feels soft and crisp.
HILDAMARIA cushion covers (also available in orange/brown), $5
Replacing old throw cushions can instantly revive a tired space. The Hildamaria cushion covers come in at $5 each and are available in a timeless stripe design. They look great indoors and out! We especially love the idea of pairing them with the ultra-durable and comfortable SKARPO outdoor armchair in white.