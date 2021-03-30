IKEA’s latest collection also signals the brand’s continued commitment to creating long-lasting, sustainable products made from ethically sourced and, where possible, natural materials.

Top picks from IKEA’s new collection

This small but mighty coffee table is perfect for compact living rooms. Not only does it feature a space-saving circular shape, but the base doubles as storage for everything from remotes to reading material.

You can’t go past IKEA if you’re on the search for an affordable, hand-woven rug. At just $149, this 100% wool rug will add a hint of colour to your home without overtaking the entire room. It’s also reversible, which means this piece will last you for many years to come.

Introduce the fluted glass trend into your home without forking out a small fortune. The PADRAG vase is simple enough to let a flower arrangement shine, yet eye-catching enough that all of your friends will be wondering where you got it. At less than $5, this timeless vase is a no-brainer.

Take your picnic game to the next level, with this plush, portable blanket made from recycled polyester. It features a waterproof backing and an adjustable strap so you can roll it up, grab it, and go.

The SPORTSLIG bedding collection is inspired by beloved sports like cycling, soccer and sprinting. Give your kids the room refresh they’ve been begging for with affordable yet stylish bedding in a print that echoes their interests. Each piece is made from 100% percale-woven fabric that feels soft and crisp.

Replacing old throw cushions can instantly revive a tired space. The Hildamaria cushion covers come in at $5 each and are available in a timeless stripe design. They look great indoors and out! We especially love the idea of pairing them with the ultra-durable and comfortable SKARPO outdoor armchair in white.