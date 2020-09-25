Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a drone – and James is giving you a crash course in using one of them. From where you can use a drone to how to fly one, plus all the legal and safety issues involved, James is sharing everything you need to know about drones so you can take to the skies.

To learn about drone regulations in Australian, head to casa.gov.au.

And for more info on James Martin, visit Sydney Drone Club.

