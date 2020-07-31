James has discovered a new mode of transport which is putting him in a spin. E-bikes are just like regular bikes, except they’ve got an electric motor that kicks in when you need some extra power, making it easier to ride.

Whether you want to cycle to work without getting all sweaty, aren't all that fit, or live in a hilly area, there are so many reasons to give an e-bike a try. James is giving you a crash-course in e-bikes and on how to choose the best one for your needs.