3D printing may sound cool, but it can’t really make a difference to your everyday life… right? Think again! 3D printing has gone mainstream and it can help with everything from fixing your letterbox to duplicating hard-to-find DIY and carpentry pieces. James is heading to a 3D printing studio to find out all about the process and, while he’s there, he’s using the printer to help him out with a home maintenance job that many of us have encountered.

For more information, visit 3D Printing Studios.

