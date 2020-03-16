Getty

How to get your dog to stop barking

“The best way to think about problem barking is to consider it a symptom of an underlying problem,” says Dr Bron. “Dogs can bark for many different reasons; sometimes they are bored, sometimes they are lonely, and sometimes they are being territorial.”

“Get to the root of the problem of your dog’s barking by determining the conditions under which they bark. Is it when people walk past? Is it when you leave the house? Once you know the cause, you can start implementing solutions such as blocking gaps in the fence if they bark when people walk past. If you are struggling with dealing with your dog’s barking on your own, you can always reach out to your local veterinarian or a force-free dog trainer for more advice.”

How can we stop dogs from digging up the backyard?

“Digging dogs can be the source of much frustration. Like barking, dogs can dig for many different reasons. If they are a puppy, often they are digging for fun or exploration. If they are digging near the fence and escaping, they might be bored or experiencing separation anxiety. Seek the advice of your veterinarian or a force-free dog trainer to determine the cause, and ideal solutions, to your dog’s problem digging.”

