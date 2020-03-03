When he’s not busy filming Pooch Perfect with Rebel, Rusell can be seen ‘paw-side’ enjoying a big cold doggie cocktail or taking long bush walks.

Rebel jokes that furry co-host can be a bit of a diva backstage.

"He has a bigger trailer than me... he likes water with gold flakes in it."

His ‘pawsome’ CV includes his recent starring role on Pooch Perfect – a show he believes is named after him! However, Russell is open to film offers, preferably working alongside his pal Rebel.

Russell speaks two languages fluently including dog and English and always looks ‘fur-tastic’.

Russell hopes one day to have his own pawprint on Hollywood’s walk of fame and is life-long friends with all the dogs he met whilst filming Pooch Perfect.

One lucky team will be awarded Best in Show and proceeds straight to the next round, while the three lowest scoring teams face the nail-biting elimination challenge where one team will go home with their tail between their legs.

The winner will be crowned Australia’s Greatest Pet Stylist and take home $100,000 in prize money.

Tune in to watch Pooch Perfect on Channel Seven at 7.30pm on Thursdays or visit 7Plus HERE to watch the episodes