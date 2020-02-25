One of the Pooch Perfect pups, and host Rebel Wilson Seven

“Pooch Perfect is going to be a tonne of fun and showcase some amazing dogs and dog lovers. Technically, I’m allergic to dogs though... So hopefully they can edit around my sneezing!” says The Hustle star.

“My childhood was full of weekend adventures at dog shows all around Australia and my family had a business selling pet products out of a caravan, such as leads, treats and the best dog styling equipment available.”

Judges Amber Lewin and Colin Taylor, and Russel the brussel Seven

Joining Rebel on the hunt for Australia’s Greatest Pet Stylist is her fluffy, four-legged co-host Russel, the adorable brussel - a sassy Brussels Griffon. With his gruff little bark and cheeky nod of the head, he’s putting the ‘wag’ back into swag and showing the pooches of Pooch Palace how it’s done.

Contestant on Pooch Perfect Seven

In each episode, challenges take place inside the Pooch Palace salon, based on the creative brief, the stylists design and style their assigned dog against the Pooch Perfect clock. Teams then hit the dog walk hosted by Rebel to reveal the pet’s new look to the judges, international styling experts Amber Lewin and Colin Taylor, and the pet’s owners.

Seven

One lucky team will be awarded Best in Show and proceeds straight to the next round, while the three lowest scoring teams face the nail-biting elimination challenge where one team will go home with their tail between their legs.

The winner will be crowned Australia’s Greatest Pet Stylist and take home $100,000 in prize money.

Tune in to watch Pooch Perfect on Channel Seven at 7.30pm on Thursday February 27.