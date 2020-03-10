How often should we feed our dogs?
“When considering how often to feed your dog, first think about their age,” says Dr Bron.
- “Puppies, up to 12-18 months old, and pregnant or nursing dogs should be fed multiple times a day, preferably at least 3 times a day.”
- “Older dogs can be fed less frequently during the day, however I generally recommend two smaller meals each day. Just like us, dogs can experience hunger if they don’t eat for 24 hours, so splitting their food into two meals spread across the day can help prevent that hunger. You can also feed your dog using food puzzles or scatter feeding to spread their meal across the day,” says Dr Bron.
How much food should we be giving our dogs for each meal?
“How much you feed your dog depends largely on their age, size and lifestyle. A young, active, large-breed dog will need a lot more food than an adult, small-breed dog. A good way to determine how much to feed your dog is to seek the advice of your regular veterinarian. Another way of monitoring your dog’s food intake, if you feed them commercial dog food, is to follow the feeding guide on the packet and adjust based on your dog’s Body Condition Score (BCS). There are some great resources online to figure out your dog’s BCS,” Dr Bron.
What is the perfect balance of wet/dry dog food?
“Whether you feed wet or dry dog food is largely based on preference. Any food you feed your dog should be high quality and compliant with the Australian Standards for the Manufacturing of Pet Food (AS5812:2017), which are currently voluntary. Pet food should always provide complete and balanced nutrition.”
