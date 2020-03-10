Australia is a nation of animal lovers. Data from the RSPCA estimates that 60% of Australian households own at least one pet, and of all the pets, dogs are the most popular. Many of us are also guilty of spoiling our beloved fur-babies with fancy food and treats, because who can resist puppy eyes, right?

However, we spoke to resident Pooch Perfect vet and animal welfare expert Dr Bron, who says that one of the hardest parts of feeding dogs correctly is accurately monitoring the ‘extra’ food our precious pooches may be eating – which may not actually be good for them.

“As dogs have a lower energy requirement than we do, even small treats can quickly add up. If you are struggling with managing your dog’s weight, a good starting place is to keep a log of all the food they get in a day,” says Dr Bron.