One of the reasons many of us don’t sharpen our knives is simply because we don’t have the equipment to do so, or don’t know how. However. We’ve found a nifty little hack that will sharpen your blades in a pinch. All you need is a ceramic mug.

Turn the mug upside down so it is stand on the open end, then gently scrape the blade over the raw ceramic edges of the bottom of the mug. Not quite sure what we mean? Watch the video below.

Too easy! Want to know a clever little hack for sharpening scissors? Fold a piece of aluminium foil in half and cut into it using the full length of the blade a few times and voila! Sharpened!

You might also like:

This crazy mango hack has gone viral online

Cleaning window and sliding doors tracks with this 2-minute hack