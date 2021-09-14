Gather your supplies
• Skirting
• Gap filler
• Undercoat
• Paint to match your skirting
You’ll also need
- Sharp utility knife
- Hammer
- Chisel
- Mitre saw
- Coping saw
- Construction adhesive
- Caulking gun
- Nail gun and nails
- Wood putty
- Sandpaper
- Cloth
- Paintbrush
Here's how
Step 1
Run a sharp utility knife along junction between skirting and wall to cut paint bridging them.
Step 2
Using a hammer and chisel, pry up and remove any beading attached to skirting, such as the bead covering the gap to the floating floor here. Retain.
Step 3
Pry up, remove and dispose of skirting.
Step 4
Use a mitre saw to cut skirting with a 45° angle on the end to create a mitre join at external corner.
Step 5
At internal corners, a scribed joint is best for neatness. Butt square piece of skirting right into corner. On second piece, cut a 45° angle through skirting (as if you were doing a mitred join) then use a coping saw to cut a line down from where this mitre begins. Butt this edge into face of first piece.
Step 6
Run a bead of construction adhesive along back of skirting. Hold against wall and nail through skirting into wall. Fill nail holes using wood putty. Allow to dry and then sand smooth.
Step 7
Re-nail extra bead to front of skirting.
Step 8
Run a bead of gap filler along gap where skirting meets wall and also in any gaps at corners. Remove excess filler and use a damp cloth to smooth surface.
Step 9
Using a paintbrush, undercoat and touch up paint on skirting as required, sanding between coats and allowing each one to dry.
