You've just filled the large holes around the home, but now your focus is on the mismatched skirting that's sticking out like a sore thumb?

Although it might just be a small crack or chip on the corner, it can detract from the overall appearance of a freshly renovated room. Give your furniture, artworks and accessories the perfect backdrop by replacing the skirting and filling in any gaps.

WATCH: How to replace skirting (plus some other handy hints!)