You'll also need

Sharp utility knife

Broad scraper

Fine sandpaper

Sanding block

Vacuum

Paint roller

Before, an unsightly crack Greg Fahey

Crack? What crack? Once the paint dries, you wouldn't know it had even existed! Greg Fahey

Here's how

Step 1

Using a sharp utility knife, cut out plasterboard on either side of wall crack to create a thin, V-shaped groove centred on the crack. Remove any loose paint or plaster.

Step 2

Using a broad scraper, fill crack with plaster compound, then cover crack with self-adhesive easy tape. Apply another thin skim coat of plaster compound to bed tape in and leave to dry.

Step 3

Apply skim coat of plaster compound about 100mm either side of crack and over tape. Feather edges to wall. Leave to dry.

Step 4

Sand plaster compound to make smooth, so edges blend with wall. Vacuum to remove dust.

Step 5

Using a paint roller, apply undercoat to plaster and surrounding wall and allow to dry.

Step 6

Using a roller, apply 2 coats of matching wall paint over undercoat. Allow to dry after each coat.

DIY tip

After sanding, run your fingers over the finished job to check for lumps or bumps, as they are move sensitive than your eyes.

