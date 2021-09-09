Gather your supplies
• Cornice cement
• Plaster topping compound or SpakFilla
• Undercoat
• Paint to match your wall colour
You’ll also need
- Sharp utility knife
- Wide scraper
- Sandpaper
- Vacuum
- Paint roller
Here's how
Step 1
Using a sharp utility knife, cut around holes and remove any loose plaster.
Step 2
Mix cornice cement according to instructions. Using a wide scraper, fill in wall holes, forcing cement into plaster so it adheres properly. Scrape off cement flush with surface of wall or even slightly below. Let dry.
Step 3
Using scraper, do a thin topping coat of plaster compound or SpakFilla. Extend this coat about 50mm from holes and feather edges to wall surface. Leave to dry.
Step 4
Sand topping coats, starting at edges to blend them, then working your way inwards. Use your fingers to check for smoothness.
Step 5
Vacuum to remove dust and then, using a roller, undercoat plaster and allow to dry. Using a roller, apply 2 coats of paint in a colour to match your walls, letting it dry between coats.
