With the weather warming up and summer almost here, Adam’s making items that are sure to get a lot of use in the next few months, salad tongs. These tongs have a very clever design that uses the spring of the timber to make them work. Clever does not mean complicated though. In fact, it is anything but. Basic hand tools are all you need to make these tongs, so have a go this weekend. It won’t take you long and they would make a lovely gift.

