With the cold days of winter receding, Adam’s building a blanket storage box just in time for you to put away those heavy doonas and blankets. He’s come up with a simple design using basic joinery techniques that makes this project cheap and achievable. With multiple uses – it can be used as a coffee/occasional table – and a stylish look, you might want to have one in every room in your house.

