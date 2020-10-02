Range of rhipsalis plants

Timber block, such as tree stump slice

Hex-head screws

Picture wire

Sphagnum moss

Chicken wire

U-shaped galvanised staples

You’ll also need

100-150 grit sandpaper; wire cutter; small hammer; drill; drill bit

Four different rhipsalis wall pockets

Here's How

Step 1 Sand block of timber smooth.

Step 2 Drill 2 holes in back of block.

Step 3 Screw in hex-head screws so some thread is still exposed.

Step 4 Cut picture wire slightly wider that distance between screws.

Step 5 Wind wire around both screws and tighten screws.

Step 5

Step 6 Cut chicken wire twice width of timber block.

Step 6

Step 7 Shape it into a fat pocket.

Step 7

Step 8 Fix pocket to block with staples.

Step 8

Step 9 Soak sphagnum moss, squeeze out excess water.

Step 9

Step 10 Set aside small amount of moss and line inside of pocket with the rest, leaving small gap at centre.

Step 10

Step 11 Remove rhipsalis plants from pots and insert into gap.

Step 11

Step 12 Cover top of plant with leftover moss.

Step 12

Tips

Instead of rhipsalis, you can use orchids or ferns instead.

Instead of a tree trunk slice, you can use scraps of timber such as pallet parts or old fence paling.

How to propagate rhipsalis

Step 1 Cut a stem from close to the base of the plant with clean, sharp secateurs.

Step 1

Step 2 Cut into smaller pieces about 15cm long from the tip down. So you don’t end up planting the stem upside down, hold the tip of the stem in one hand to make the first cut then bring up the stem to match the tip to make another cut. Repeat until the stem is in 5-7 pieces.

Step 2

Step 3 Allow to dry for a day so the cuts grow callouses, making note of where the base of the cuts are.

Step 4 Put in small pots half filled with potting mix, then top up mix around cuttings.

Step 4

