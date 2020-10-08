Sydney-based Lottie Dalziel shared the hack to TikTok where she posts tips on how to reduce waste and be kinder to the planet.

The founder of Banish publishes videos that cover a range of topics on how to reduce waste, including composting, recycling and how to swap products for more sustainable options.

While there are several fertiliser hacks floating around the internet like an at-home fertiliser brew, there's none this easy!

“Did you know that bananas are filled with calcium, phosphorus and potassium? They’re great for your indoor plants all you need to do is pop a banana peel in a glass of water let it sit for 24 hours and then pour on your plant,” she says.

While the trick looks so simple and handy, she cautions against letting the banana sit for too long in the water and advises to only add a little splash to each plant.

This will help to avoid any nasty side effects to the plants, and keep away fruit flies and gnats.

Keep this trick up your sleeve for a once a month treat for your plants. If you do it too regularly you may cause a bit of stickiness, be sure to drop it down to once every two months in winter.

