1. Go into lock down

Now is the time to ensure all windows and doors are closed so no smoke is seeping in.

2. Use your air conditioner

Keep your indoors cool and clean by using the air-con, and if you can, add a filter to your air conditioner to stop smoky air from entering your home.

3. Ventilate when possible

Take the opportunity to open windows and doors to ventilate your home when there are periods of clarity in the air quality.

Getty

4. Buy a portable air purifier

A portable air purifier can drastically improve the air quality in your home and break down smoke particles.

5. Install weather seals

Also known as weather strips, a weather seal is a component used to seal gaps around moveable building components such as doors and windows to prevent air leaks. Weather seals will provide an infiltration barrier against conditioned air creeping out of the house, as well as keeping smoke, dust and insects from entering.

6. Introduce plants

While indoor plants on their own may not be able to purify your air, a combination of air purifying indoor plants and an air purifier can certainly do wonders for air quality.

