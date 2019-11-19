In NSW, winds have dragged the smoke from the fire at Gospers Mountain to Sydney this morning, and the haze is unlikely to dissipate until the late afternoon. ‘Good’ air quality has a rating of below 66, but air quality has been reported to be 10 times hazardous levels in some parts of Sydney.

Prospect recorded an air quality index reading of 2334, Rouse Hill recorded a rating of 2131, Parramatta North hit 679, Chullora reports 540, Randwick has a rating of 336 and the CBD has a rating of 327 – all well above the hazardous range.

Smoke from other fires is expected to affect air quality in the northeast of NSW, such as Taree, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Sydney.

RELATED: Bunnings are hosting a fundraiser for the bushfires

Getty

How to cope with poor air quality in Sydney, according to NSW Health