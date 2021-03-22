Better Homes and Gardens

Step 1

Measure windows. If fitting to face of architraves, measure their outside dimensions. If fitting inside window reveal (as here), check width at top, centre and bottom. If your windows are standard size, such as 1800mm or 1200mm wide, you may find blinds the right size. If your windows are a fraction less in width, blind roller can be trimmed by 5mm or so. Also measure height, to make sure drop is long enough.

Step 2

Unpack components from kit and check fit of brackets inside reveals. If you have to face mount blinds, use 50 or 57cm screws to fix brackets to face of architraves, which should be located over studs in wall.

Step 3

To fit blind inside reveals, predrill, then screw brackets into corners of top reveal so they are 20mm from front edge. Check back of blind will clear any parts of window sashes that may protrude. Adjust bracket positions, if necessary.

Step 4

Standard 1800mm blinds should be an exact fit, but there is provision to cut 5mm or so off aluminium tube so it can run freely. If necessary, trim tube using hacksaw.

Note: Keep hands clean to avoid marking light-coloured blinds.

Step 5

Lay out rollers and end mechanisms, then push 2 ends into tubes of both blockout and daylight blinds. Chain mechanisms go at opposite ends.

Step 6

Install top blockout blind first, making sure ball chain goes either side of bottom fitting on bracket. Check it operates up and down fully to cover window.

Step 7

Install lower daylight blind underneath. Check they both operate full range and do not foul each other.

Step 8

To ensure blinds and chains are not a choking hazard, install tension device provided, which locks chain in so it can’t be unthreaded. Chains do not have to be taut, just enough so you cannot form a loop. Screw it to architrave, then screw cover to tensioner. Without a tensioner, loose chains must be secured so they cannot form a loop of 220mm or larger at a height of less than 1600mm above floor level and cannot be undone by a child.

Step 9

Blind is 2100mm high, multi-fit for various window heights, but chain can be shortened. Snip out unwanted length and, using shorteners, rejoin ends. Make sure joining position will still allow blind to be opened and closed fully.

