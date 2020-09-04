Ready-made raised garden bed in size to suit your garden and needs

Gravel

Scoria or clay pebbles

Geotextile fabric

Quality vegetable potting mix

Wide and rigid wire mesh

Wire mesh ties

Assortment of seedlings

Lucerne or pea straw mulch

You’ll also need

Heavy duty leather gloves; shovel; bucket; metal rake; kitchen or garden scissors; pliers; trowel.

Before: a straggly make-shift brick bed

For you to know

You don’t need to fill all of your raised garden bed with potting mix. This can be expensive. You only need about 30cm of a growing medium for successful vegetable gardening. Layer gravel on the bottom suppresses grass, and scoria or clay pebbles add height. Then top with growing medium.

Here's how

Step 1

Remove bricks from border of existing bed.

Step 2

Dig out herbs and roots, and put those your wish to keep in a bucket of water.

Step 3

Remove turf, if needed, to increase area for the raised garden bed. Position ready-made bed on the ground.

Step 4

Fill base of raised bed with a shallow layer of free-draining gravel, then top with clay pebbles or scoria to 40-45cm from top.

Step 5

Cover with geotextile fabric cut to fit to help prevent growing medium falling through.

Step 6

Fill with quality vegetable-growing medium to 10-15cm from top.

Step 7

Place wire mesh at the rear of the bed.

Step 8

Join mesh pieces with mire mesh ties.

Step 9

Plant seedlings, leaving enough space for their mature size. Water in.

Step 10

Spread mulch over garden beds to help prevent weeds and water evaporation.

Growing tip

Garden soil isn't suitable for cultivating vegies. A raised bed lets you use a growing medium full of nutrients and has good drainage.

Garden bed shopping tip

The final look! Plant climbers at the base of the mesh to start training them

Raised garden beds are a terrific alternative to the in-ground variety, as they can help reduce back strain while you tend to your plot. Search the internet for quality corrugated, galvanised Bluescope steel and Colorbond garden beds. Choose from a range of Colorbond colours, and a variety of shapes and heights. Available, ready-made, there are also suppliers who can customise to your specifications.

