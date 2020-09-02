Gather your supplies

• Sides (12) 200 x 50 x 1750mm H4 pine sleepers

• Ends (12) 200 x 50 x 850mm H4 pine sleepers

• Internal side battens (8) 200 x 50 x 600mm H4 pine sleeper

• Internal corner battens (16) 100 x 50 x 600mm H4 pine

• Capping (4) 200 x 50 x 1900mm H4 pine sleepers

• Capping (4) 200 x 50 x 1000mm H4 pine sleepers

You'll also need

Dulux Weathershield acrylic paint in Man Friday; 75mm and 100mm bugle-head screws; garden soil mix; mulch; plants of your choice

Here's how

Step 1

Mark out area for 2 garden beds, remove grass and level soil. Check timber is cut to correct length.

Step 2

Lay out 2 side and 2 end sleepers, butt joining each length to inside face of last, working clockwise, to give external perimeter of 1800 x 900mm.

Step 3

With corners square, drive 2 x 100mm screws at each corner to secure frame.

Step 4

Repeat Steps 2 and 3 to build 5 more frames. Position 2 base frames where you want the beds to be. Stack 2 more frames on each (with help), and ensure they sit square.

Step 5

Fix 1 internal corner batten hard into each frame corner, driving a 75mm screw into each level of framework. In same corner, fix another corner batten hard against the last, against opposite side. Repeat for each corner. Fix 2 internal side battens at evenly spaced intervals on each long side of framework for extra rigidity.

Step 6

Mitre corners of capping, maintaining length of 1900mm for sides and 1000mm for ends (this allows a 50mm shadow line around each side). Position capping and drive screws downwards into framework and horizontally into each mitre joint.

Step 7

Lightly sand frames, then paint. When dry, fill with soil, plant up, mulch and water well.



