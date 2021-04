Meet Dustin Martin, no not the footballer, the French bulldog! When Dustin’s brother – a cavalier King Charles spaniel – passed away, Dustin lost his best friend and hasn’t been the same since. Thankfully Dr Harry is here to diagnose the problem and provide a solution to Dustin’s issues.

You might also like:

Dr Harry meets a dog who's scared of window awnings

The garden plant that gives dogs allergies

How to prevent sunburn in dogs