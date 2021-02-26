Dr Harry meets a dog who's scared of window awnings
Can Dr Harry teach Zeus to better manage his fear? - by Dr. Harry Cooper
We’ve all heard of dogs who are scared of fireworks and thunderstorms but, just like us humans, there’s a whole range of weird and wonderful things dogs can be scared of. Take Zeus for example, who is absolutely terrified of… window awnings. If it’s windy and the awning starts flapping, Zeus starts yapping, and he doesn’t stop! Can Dr Harry teach Zeus to better manage his fear?