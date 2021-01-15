Doors bind and scrape for several reasons, but it’s frequently due to loose hinges or slight movement in the building, which throws door openings slightly off square. The result is a door that scrapes, is noisy to open and can even end up damaging your floor.

The natural response to this problem may be to reach for a plane or even hang a new door. But before you do that, give this neat trick - which requires little more than a screwdriver and a utility knife - first.