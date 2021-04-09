Here’s how

Step 1

Use a socket wrench to loosen the bolts holding the guide rail in place. You may have to take them out so you can move the track far enough to get the door back into it.

Step 2

Push the track to the side and align the door with it. Push the track back in place so the door is sitting inside it. Make sure there is enough clearance between the end of the door and the track so the door will not jam.

Step 3

Retighten bolts in track. For best operation, spray garage door lubricant in the track to reduce friction between the door and the track.

Good as new!

You may also like

How to hang a towel rail

Is this Australia's most gorgeous garage?

How to fix a dripping tap with Adam