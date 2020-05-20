The new-look mudroom zone From Great Beginnings

Never one to put up with a drab or disorganised space, Iryna has recently given her garage a facelift worthy of a Hamptons haven.

Previously, the double garage was home to a DIY mudroom with an expansive under-utilised blank wall.

“The space itself was actually really challenging to utilise as we still wanted to be able to fit two cars in the garage,” explained Iryna.

“It is really narrow so I only had a 30cm depth to work with. I needed to take this into consideration when drawing up the plans to make sure there was enough structural support, especially above the bench seat.”

Iryna uses the garage as the primary entry to their home (guests come through the front door), so they needed a mudroom as a “drop and dump zone”.

“Hubby does not care what the garage looks like as long as it is practical and he can find all of his stuff,” she said.

The ceiling-high mudroom cupboard was a mix of custom-build using melamine cabinets and DIY.

“I measured it all up, designed it and we had a cabinet maker build it and we did the finishing touches. It is made out of melamine and MDF (not including the doors, they're vinyl wrapped) so the materials were pretty cheap and are durable.”

Iryna gave the mudroom cupboards a Hamptons feel with Shaker-style cabinetry, and completed the look with an outdoor rug from Catch that can be hosed down, decorative vintage-style hooks from Early Settler Furniture, wicker baskets from Big W and Shaker-style panels.

“The beautiful cushions aren’t staying here because I don’t want them to get dusty, but I couldn't resist them for the photo because they look so gorgeous,” she laughed.

The tool wall is the flexi storage system from Bunnings.

“I drew it up, planned it out and we put it up with a retractable bracket from eBay and a piece of scrap timber from Bunnings,” Iryna explained.

The garage transformation made waves on social media, attracting 9.K likes on the Facebook group Kmart Hacks and Décor, along with 18.K comments.

“I will no longer accept my garage or any garage until it looks like this,” raved one member.

“My garage has feelings of inadequacy now and is going to need counselling – thanks very much!” joked another.

“Omg your garage nicer than my house! Well done, chimed in a third.

Love Iryna’s garage makeover? Head to her blog for more information.

