Here’s how

Step 1

Put strips of painter’s tape on wall where towel rail will sit.

Step 2

Brent Wilson

Measure and mark tape for centre of rail where it meets the wall.

Step 3

Brent Wilson

Use a spirit level to mark a level line across the marks already drawn, forming a cross. If fitting a tall rail, as here, make sure the crosses at top and bottom are plumb.

Step 4

Brent Wilson

Remove mounting plate from towel rail and hold against tape so centre of plate is over centre of cross. Mark screw holes in plate on tape. Repeat with other 3 mounting plates.

Step 5

Brent Wilson

Using a 5mm glass and tile drill bit, carefully drill holes for screws at each marked point.

Step 6

Brent Wilson

Remove tape, insert the wall plugs into the holes and tap flush with the tiles.

Step 7

Brent Wilson

Use supplied screws to attach mounting plates to the wall.

Step 8

Brent Wilson

Lift the rail so it sits over the mounting plates. Use an allen key to tighten the grub screws on the rail and hold it on the mounting plates.

DIY Tip!

Do not use the hammer action setting on your drill when drilling into tiles. The hammering can cause the tile to crack.

