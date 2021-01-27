The simple DIY has gone viral on social media with people posting their own frog motels to the Facebook group Bunnings Mums.

The hack is easy to put together and you only need a few items from Bunnings. One mum, Amber Natakuapa, decided to jump on the trend after seeing it floating around Facebook.

“We have green frogs around so why not give them a place to hang or play,” she said.

“I got all the supplies from Bunnings, except the bigger pipe was one left over from a house project. I also picked up some plants from Bunnings that are said to attract frogs.”

Amber Natakuapa

What you need

PVC pipes or bamboo

Contact paper (optional)

A base container or plant pot with no drainage holes

River rocks

Water plants

How to

Smoothly cut PVC pipes to various lengths and drill a drainage hole in each.

Wrap pipes in contact paper, ensuring sure it has creases and bubbles so it’s grippy for frogs (optional).

Place your base into a container or pot and add a few river rocks inside and a layer outside to secure the pipes.

Add plants and water to the base and individual pipes and wait for your first guest to check in!

Amber Natakuapa

To keep frogs coming back, make sure you maintain the environment and keep it damp. If you’re worried about mozzies laying claim (though it’s likely the frogs will handle that) you can keep them at bay by adding a pump or a pond aerator.

To avoid attracting toads, build the motel above 50cm as they cannot jump or climb very high.

