Before: messy garden with a few decorative items Joanna Roos

After: An inspiring play area Joanna Roos

What inspired your makeover? ​

Our 20-month-old daughter inspired me. I enjoy giving her magical memories and like to inspire her imagination.

After: An enchanted forest Joanna Roos

Andee playing in the garden Joanna Roos

What kind of look were you after?

Originally, I was going to create a fairy garden in a pot, but I couldn’t consolidate all my ideas into something so small. I noticed we had some hollow logs laying around and I thought they’d make lovely fairy houses. Then I started researching and found some birdhouses at Kmart for $5 that I thought would make great, affordable fairy shops for the garden.

As I added more and more to the garden, I kept thinking up new ideas and it continued to grow. It originally started as a fairy garden, but I thought it would be fun to incorporate literary references from fairy tales that would be relevant to my daughter Andee, so it became more of an enchanted garden. No matter what I did the priority was doing it as cheaply as possible- repurposing and recycling what I could.

Gingerbread house Joanna Roos

Fairy house Joanna Roos

Biggest challenge?

I think probably knowing when to stop, I haven’t figured that out yet and the garden is currently being extended even more. Finding the time with a toddler on hand is also challenging, so I get up at 5 and get a few hours work in before Andee wakes up.

A hanging fairy home Joanna Roos

Talk us through the process

I started with a couple of hollow logs.

Made windows and doors from polymer clay.

Turned Bunnings wicker plant hanging baskets into whimsical roof tops for the hollow log houses.

Turned Kmart birdhouses into shops using icy pole sticks & paint.

Painted terracotta pots and pot saucers to look like toadstools.

Cleaned up garden bed and made a pathway through.

Found an old bike in a junk pile and turned it into a feature in the garden.

Made the Wizard of Oz set from instructions found online.

Turned a dog kennel into a gingerbread house.

Got some stones for the pathway.

Made the directional signpost from scrap wood.

Wizard of Oz set Joanna Roos

Budget breakdown:

It cost around $500 in total.

Kmart birdhouses- $5 each

Kmart Acrylic paints - $2 each

Kmart icypole sticks - $2 pack of 30

Kmart got glue - $2 pack

Kmart pool noodles (for giant lollipops) - $2 each

Terracotta pots & saucers - pieces were priced between $2- $6 each at Bunnings

Rusteloum 2x spray paint - $13 a tin (used for mushrooms, gingerbread house & wizard of Oz set)

Wire hanging baskets (for hanging fairy houses) - $7.50 each at Bunnings

Polymer clay - $3.95 a pack

Wicker baskets (for fairy house roofs) - $15 each at Bunnings

Dog kennel - $15 on Facebook marketplace

Fairy Lights - $4 - $8 pack at Kmart

Expanding foam (for snow on gingerbread house)- $12 a tin at Bunnings

Rubbish bin (enchanted mailbox) - $10 at Kmart

Assorted fairy items - $10 for a tub on Facebook marketplace

Decorative gravel (for around houses) - $6.95 a bag at Bunnings

Fit ball (for pumpkin carriage) $7.50 at Kmart

Bike - free

Gravel for pathway - $60

Toy ball (for hot air balloon) $3 at Kmart.

An old bike was turned into garden feature Joanna Roos

All lit up at night! Joanna Roos

Favourite part of your makeover?

I like the bike because it was free and looks beautiful lit up at night with the little ice cream shop in the front basket.

