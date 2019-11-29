Get crafty with faux moss, flowers and foliage, here glued to the top of the fairy house – a bird feeder! Photography Chris L Jones

Wooden half-barrel planters make wonderful fairy realms. Fill with broken-up polystyrene, then pour in builder’s sand. Compact the top to create a level base (you can also cut a circle of marine ply to fit). Arrange items from fairy garden kits and anything else you are using. Visit the hardware store for decorative pebbles and craft timber pieces you can paint and add to your scenes.

Photography Phil Aynsley

A mature tree is the perfect spot for a whimsical woodland scene. Cover the area with bark mulch, then add stepping stones and a mini picket fence. Prep done, the fun starts.

Make toadstools in all sizes using terracotta pots and saucers from the nursery. Easy!

Turn terracotta pots and saucers into terrific toadstools for fairy garden seating. Apply a primer/sealer/undercoat, then spray-paint a few coats of gloss white, leaving to dry after each coat. Put timber discs, metal washers with the hole taped and sticky dots on saucers and spray-paint red. Apply Liquid Nails to pot bases and attach saucers.

Get a plywood birdhouse kit and paint away. Easy! Photography Chris L Jones

Woven birdhouses make great fairy lodgings – nestle in a tree, then add faux foliage and figurines. Photography Chris L Jones

