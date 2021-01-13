Putting out containers of water can run the risk of attracting mosquitos looking for a place to potentially lay eggs. While mozzies typically search out wetlands, sometimes a simple bucket of water will do.

Health authorities generally warn against this risk to avoid people catching mosquito-borne diseases, however there are some simple tricks to keep the mozzies at bay and wildlife nice and hydrated.

Empty containers weekly

As it turns out, mozzies need water access for up to a week, so you can prevent eggs from fully developing by regularly emptying containers. To save on water waste, keep the containers small and avoid self-watering planter boxes as stored water can become a home for mosquitoes.

Keep external water clean

A gutter clogged up with leaves and debris makes for the perfect home for mosquitos, as does a dirty swimming pool. Keeping these areas of water free from build-up will ensure there is no opportunity for mozzies to move in. For rainwater tanks, have them checked to ensure mozzies won’t find a way in.

Make your backyard wildlife-friendly

If your property has a backyard pond, then make it a habitable spot for wildlife like fish, frogs, spiders. These other animals will naturally keep mozzies at bay. Avoiding the use of insecticides will also ensure the safety of wildlife on your property.

If you’d like to avoid mozzie-bites then treating your clothes insecticides is an option, otherwise keep a bottle of insect repellent around. You’ll especially need it at dusk and dawn when mozzies are most active.

