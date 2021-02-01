Getty

What is the key to cooking perfect salmon?

Before placing your salmon in the pan, it's important to remember that the temperature of your fish affects how it cooks. "The key to perfectly cooked salmon on the fry-pan is to take the salmon out of the fridge for 15 minutes and allow it to come up to room temperature prior to cooking on a pre-heated fry-pan."

As for the skin, people often think you can't eat it. But that isn't the case. In fact, "Crispy salmon skin is tasty and helps the salmon retain moisture and keep the meat together." If you're struggling to achieve a crispy edge, try rubbing some salt into the skin. "Generously rub rock salt into the salmon’s skin. Use a dry pan without oil, cook the salmon skin side down for 2-3 minutes each side, or to your liking."

What to look for when buying salmon?

When shopping for salmon, there are a couple of things you should look for from the smell to how it feels.

"There should be a pleasant fresh sea smell. The flesh of the salmon should be firm to touch and spring back. The skin should be bright and shiny and - if purchasing a whole salmon - the eyes should be clear."

4 ways to cook salmon

If you love crispy salmon skin then pan frying is the way to go. Just be careful not to overcook the filet, as the salmon will become dry and powdery. Pair with a side of Asian slaw for a light yet filling summertime dish.

For an easy weeknight dinner, you can try baking salmon in the oven on a baking tray, or steaming it with your favourite vegetables by wrapping it in a foil parcel before placing it in the oven. We love pairing fresh Tasmanian salmon with lemon relish - a delicious meal that can be ready and on the table in under 30 minutes.

Roasting a whole salmon is a crowd-pleasing meal perfect for entertaining.

Salmon is a great addition to a seafood soup. Paired with fennel and the zest of a sweet orange, salmon soup is delightful on a cold night.