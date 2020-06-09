Getty Images

Here's how

Pour straight lemon juice (freshly squeezed or bottled concentrate) onto a soft sponge. Wipe the dampened sponge over all the glass surfaces. Leave the lemon juice to work its magic for a few minutes. Thoroughly rinse away lemon juice with plenty of clean water or white vinegar then water. Dry glass to a shine with paper towel.

Va va vinegar!

Here's how

Pour white vinegar into a spray bottle. You may wish to dilute the vinegar up to 50/50 with water and add a squeeze of lemon for a fresh scent. Drench the glass surfaces with the vinegar solution. Leave for a few minutes then work over the stains with a soft sponge or soft-bristled brush. Apply more solution if necessary. Rinse thoroughly with clean water. Dry glass to a shine with paper towel.

Bake off!

Here's how

For tougher stains, head to your pantry and pull out the baking soda! Make a thick paste by mixing baking soda with a little water. Smear the paste over the glass using a dampened sponge or soft-bristled toothbrush (you should avoid using coarse brushes and scrubbers as they may scratch your glass). Pay more attention to stubborn stains, particularly around door hinges and framework. Rinse with clean water then dry glass to a shine with paper towel.

Terrific toothpaste

Here's how

Need a ready-made paste? Swap out the homemade baking soda and water paste for regular white toothpaste (you can buy the most inexpensive toothpaste for this). Apply the paste to a dampened soft sponge, work it over the glass surfaces, then rinse with plenty of clean water. Repeat this process, if necessary. Dry glass thoroughly with paper towel. Ahh… minty fresh!