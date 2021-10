Image: Bauer Photographic / aremediasyndication.com.au

Vinegar

Spray grates with vinegar and leave for 10 minutes before wiping off. However, this method is best for maintenance and removing light grease stains.

Bi-carb soda

Tougher stains can be removed by soaking the grates in water and detergent. Coat the burners in a paste made from bi-carb soda and leave for 20 minutes. Scrub and rinse thoroughly.

Ammonia

Finally, for stains that just won’t budge, place the burner grate in a snap lock bag with ¼ cup of ammonia. Leave overnight and rinse.