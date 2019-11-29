Sharing a video of the hack called "Cleaning my pot with dirt" on his Youtube channel OrsaraRecipes, Pasquale uses dirt from the garden mixed with a little water to scrub his burnt and stained steel pot. After a few seconds of scrubbing, he rinses the pot with water and it comes up sparkling clean, looking like new.

In the video, the Italian chef explain that he was taught the cleaning technique in Orsara di Puglia, and explained that it is much more effective than using products such as "Ajax".

Since posting the video it has gone viral, racking up 42,000 views, but it's not a method for everyone.